Northcoast Research Lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) to Neutral

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHAK. BTIG Research upgraded Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.41.

SHAK stock opened at $83.83 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,323,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after buying an additional 1,058,958 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,640,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,464,000 after buying an additional 48,092 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

