Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $218.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAK. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,695,248 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 913,847 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the third quarter worth $260,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter worth $242,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,877,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 385,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at $148,000. 13.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.