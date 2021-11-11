Northern Trust Corp Acquires 2,229 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $14,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,047,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Lafitte Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 261,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

MCRI stock opened at $71.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.51. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

