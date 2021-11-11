Northern Trust Corp Acquires 2,954 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of TriMas worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

