Northern Trust Corp Acquires 72,587 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,253,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $14,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LADR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after acquiring an additional 954,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 352,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,606,000 after acquiring an additional 241,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 217,061 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 615.43%.

LADR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

