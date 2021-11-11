Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $14,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEG. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,041,000. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,062,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 857.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 273,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 75,774 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

MEG stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.60. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,365,964.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua W. Lemaire purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $89,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 536,624 shares of company stock worth $33,585,741. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

