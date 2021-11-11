Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,156 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $13,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 60.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,806 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 360.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNEX stock opened at $70.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.19. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $72.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,703 shares of company stock worth $3,267,313. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

