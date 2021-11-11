Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,307 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 429,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $44,844.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,953.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,814 shares of company stock worth $804,757. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.