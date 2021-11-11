Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,792 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 888.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

MSGS opened at $192.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.28. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

