nOS Market Cap Hits $5.28 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00075428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00074462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00097749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,692.33 or 0.07207655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,274.02 or 1.00264212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00041921 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

