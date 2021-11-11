Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.61 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.620 EPS.

Novanta stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.22. 94,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,780. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.76. Novanta has a 12-month low of $112.01 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

