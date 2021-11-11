Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.850-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.84. 72,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,145. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $41.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.93.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

