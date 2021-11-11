NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.29.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 380.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NuVasive by 939.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

