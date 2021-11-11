Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 10,537 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $14,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 56,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 76,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 23.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 97,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of ESE opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84 and a beta of 1.10. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.