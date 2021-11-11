Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.29 Million Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $14,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBC stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.68. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

