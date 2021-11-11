Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Westlake Chemical worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $99.14 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

