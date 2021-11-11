Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of New Residential Investment worth $14,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

