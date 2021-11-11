Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 103,814 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 103,814 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Plains GP worth $14,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 2.08. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is -327.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Research Partners cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

