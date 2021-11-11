Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 30,914 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,914 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $825,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.20 per share, with a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 234,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,132,431.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 189,005 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,522 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $73.63 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $81.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

