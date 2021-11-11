Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 54.8% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Shares of JQC opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 219,493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $75,000.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.