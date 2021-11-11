Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

JMM stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.