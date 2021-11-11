Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Stake Raised by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $4,224,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $205,570,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 140,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

