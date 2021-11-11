Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has increased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.50% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

