Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NSL stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $6.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

