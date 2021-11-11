Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NBB opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.13. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 679,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

