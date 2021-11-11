NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$7.50 at National Bankshares

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NUVSF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. 27,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,988. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.