Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $41.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Oak Street Health traded as low as $35.63 and last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 16803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

OSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $2,380,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $1,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 718,910 shares of company stock worth $32,615,195. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

