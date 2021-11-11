Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $79.63 Million Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lowered its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,263,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,390 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises about 1.1% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 4.53% of Super Micro Computer worth $79,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,458,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,865,000 after purchasing an additional 813,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,249,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after acquiring an additional 166,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,279 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,729. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.60.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,188 shares of company stock worth $2,582,362. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

