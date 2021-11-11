Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth $101,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

FTVIU stock remained flat at $$10.06 during midday trading on Thursday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

