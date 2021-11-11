Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,320,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,954,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

