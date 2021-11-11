Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $124.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.55. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $127.53.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oasis Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 5,764.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.08% of Oasis Petroleum worth $41,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

