Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 27.43.

OTLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

OTLY opened at 12.36 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 12.33 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 14.95.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.