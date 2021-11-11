Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 65.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.

OBLG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.84. 290,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.06. Oblong has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Oblong alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Dawson James started coverage on Oblong in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.