Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 100.19% and a return on equity of 85.43%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBELF opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $294.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.45. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.