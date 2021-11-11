Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 100.19% and a return on equity of 85.43%.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OBELF opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $294.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.45. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
About Obsidian Energy
