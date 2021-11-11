Ocean Protocol Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 11th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $567.55 million and approximately $74.19 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001418 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00054461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00226332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00092412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.