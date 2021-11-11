OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives $3.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

OCANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS OCANF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,007. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

