OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.77

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.77 and last traded at C$2.74, with a volume of 576655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGC. Macquarie raised OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.98.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.