OctoFi (OCTO) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $85,308.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for $8.08 or 0.00012428 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00055476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.82 or 0.00224204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00092221 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

