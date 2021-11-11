Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.52. 11,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

