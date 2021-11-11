Oikos Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $19,838.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

