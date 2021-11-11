OKB (OKB) Market Cap Tops $1.72 Billion

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. OKB has a market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $743.11 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKB has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $28.63 or 0.00043943 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00054857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00226448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00092297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.