Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Price Target Cut to GBX 79 by Analysts at Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 79 ($1.03) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON OMU opened at GBX 68.90 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Old Mutual has a 52 week low of GBX 55.22 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 84.80 ($1.11). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.67.
Old Mutual Company Profile
