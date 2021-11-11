Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Price Target Cut to GBX 79 by Analysts at Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 79 ($1.03) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON OMU opened at GBX 68.90 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Old Mutual has a 52 week low of GBX 55.22 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 84.80 ($1.11). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.67.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.