Oldfield Partners LLP Lowers Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Oldfield Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,267 shares during the period. Infosys comprises 5.7% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Infosys worth $55,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 961,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 180,818 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $871,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Infosys by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $23.18. 29,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,271,214. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

