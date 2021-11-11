Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) EVP Pat D. Dawson Sells 65,434 Shares of Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OLN stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

