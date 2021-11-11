Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Sells $2,588,832.93 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Noah H. Glass sold 85,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $2,588,832.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE OLO opened at $29.43 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,820,000. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter worth $2,736,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 523,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

