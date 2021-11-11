OLO (NYSE:OLO) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.13. Approximately 11,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 825,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

OLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get OLO alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $298,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 57,811 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,726,236.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 637,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,812,814.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Raine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $903,077,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth $35,180,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth $34,307,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OLO by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after acquiring an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.