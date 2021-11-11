Omni Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $212.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00005264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.31 or 0.00407159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,287 coins and its circulating supply is 562,971 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

