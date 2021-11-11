Omnitude Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $493,476.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Omnitude has a market cap of $956,352.82 and approximately $493,476.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00055045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.56 or 0.00224693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00092443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.