ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 31,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. ON24 has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irwin Federman sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $632,186.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $79,839.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $655,492.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 796,436 shares of company stock worth $17,337,605 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ON24 by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in ON24 by 1.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ON24 in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.