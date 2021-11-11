ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.46 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.020 EPS.

NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $16.90. 1,102,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,301. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. ON24 has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONTF. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $5,542,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 796,436 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,605 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the second quarter worth $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the second quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ON24 by 265,285.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.